Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $164,000 Investment in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $193.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVBC shares. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

