Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $70,000 Investment in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXRXV opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

