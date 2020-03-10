Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,933 Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Chimerix worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CMRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Chimerix Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $85,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

