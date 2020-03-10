Rhumbline Advisers Takes $108,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.