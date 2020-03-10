Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $102.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

