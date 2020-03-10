Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Lifted by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07.

