Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.75% of Sempra Energy worth $318,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of SRE opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

