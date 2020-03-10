Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

MCRB opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.59. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.