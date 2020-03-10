Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

