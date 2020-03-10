Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.66.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,892,262.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,217,551. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.