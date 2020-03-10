Slack (WORK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Slack (NYSE:WORK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Slack to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,796 shares of company stock worth $5,094,813 over the last quarter.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

