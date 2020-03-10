Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Share Price

Headlines about Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gray Television earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Gray Television’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

GTN opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

