Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.72. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMBC. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

