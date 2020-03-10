Spark New Zealand Ltd (SPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

SPK opened at A$4.59 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of A$3.35 ($2.38) and a one year high of A$4.72 ($3.35).

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

