SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Change Path LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPMD opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.