SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Holdings Boosted by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 646,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.