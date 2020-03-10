SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) has trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS XSPY opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. SPY has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

