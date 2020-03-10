SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Position Lessened by Loews Corp

Loews Corp decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.