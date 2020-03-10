Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

