Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.