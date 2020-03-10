Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.99.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $69.14 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

