State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of State Auto Financial worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STFC shares. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

