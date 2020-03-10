Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

