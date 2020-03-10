Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Myers Industries worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

MYE stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

