Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QAD were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QAD by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in QAD by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,269,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,112,954.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,326,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,529,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,401 over the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.97. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

