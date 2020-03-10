Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Bridge Bancorp worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

