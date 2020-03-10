Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of MidWestOne Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOFG shares. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

