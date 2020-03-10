Swiss National Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $487.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,856 shares of company stock worth $666,628. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.