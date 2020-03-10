Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MYR Group worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MYRG opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.