Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $581.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Insiders bought 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

