Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $52,761. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

