Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Telaria worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the first quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telaria by 94.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the third quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Telaria by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE TLRA opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Telaria Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $471.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

