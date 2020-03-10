The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of The Rubicon Project worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RUBI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $969,812 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

