Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

