UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,012.59.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,527.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,476.51 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,867.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,953.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.