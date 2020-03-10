UBS Group Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $566.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $580.00 to $566.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.88.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $527.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $417.30 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

