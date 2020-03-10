Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.67 and its 200-day moving average is $257.31.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

