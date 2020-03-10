Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,243 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $132,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 179,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 38,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

