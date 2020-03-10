Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

