Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

In other Vaccinex news, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Also, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

