Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.01. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $180.05 and a one year high of $255.37.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.46.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

