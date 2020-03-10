Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

