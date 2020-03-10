Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

