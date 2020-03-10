Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Change Path LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.