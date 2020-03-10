Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 552,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $163.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

