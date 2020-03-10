Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,655,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

