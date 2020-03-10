Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Veeva Systems worth $127,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

