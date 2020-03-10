Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 31st

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.