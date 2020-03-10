Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15,096.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,807,544 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 29.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $111,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

