Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 140. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vivo Energy traded as low as GBX 90.16 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 93.02 ($1.22), with a volume of 18547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.34).

Several other research firms have also commented on VVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.20 ($2.11).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

